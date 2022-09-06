Warm overnight temperatures lead into another hot day Tuesday

Temperatures are cooling slightly, with a bigger difference in coastal areas Tuesday. The coast will be in the 80s, and inland in the 90s to 100s.

An excessive heat warning is staying in effect through 8:00 pm Tuesday for the inland coast of Ventura County. It is in effect through 8:00 pm Thursday for the Santa Ynez range, Cuyama Valley, interior of SLO County, and interior of Ventura County. Be careful of heat-related illness.

Onshore flow is helping to cool off much of the region for now. However, the high will strengthen again and Santa Barbara County will experience a northerly push Wednesday. This will give us some some mid to end of week warming. Temperatures are likely to stay below where they were over the holiday weekend.

By Thursday and Friday, Tropical Cyclone Kay will begin to move up through the Baja Penninsula. Over the weekend, it will increase our cloud cover and lower our temperatures. As of now, we are seeing a 10 to 50 percent chance of rainfall or thunderstorms across the region, with the best chances in our southernmost areas.