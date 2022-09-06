Heat wave continues through Friday

Relief from the weekend’s heat wave is in sight, but temperatures will continue to generally remain warm for the rest of the week. While coastal communities are experiencing slight cooling, interior spots remain hot with the hottest day expected to be Friday. Highs along the coast will be primarily in the 80s on Wednesday, while highs remains in the 90s and 100s inland for a few more days.

A few heat alerts that were in place during the holiday weekend expired at 8pm on Monday. However, the Excessive Heat Warning has been extended to Thursday or Friday evening for the interior valleys and mountains. Coastal communities rejoin the Excessive Heat Warning Friday. There is both high fire danger and the risk of heat illness during these extremely hot and dry conditions. Additionally, a Beach Hazard Statement goes into effect Friday morning and extends through Saturday evening for Santa Barbara County’s Southeastern Coast, including the beach of Santa Barbara and Goleta along with Ventura County’s beaches. Dangerous rip currents and high surf of up to six or seven feet is expected. It is best to avoid the area during this time.

Rapidly weakening hurricane Kay is tracking in our general direction and is expected to move up through the Baja Peninsula, bringing cloudy skies this weekend, along with the a chance of showers or even thunderstorms. The storm can occur as early as Friday afternoon, but the best chance of rainfall is expected Saturday and Sunday. As we approach the end of the week, there will be increased clarity on just how much rain, if any at all, is expected for the region.