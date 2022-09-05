Slight cooling along the coast, interior stays hot

After a very hot Labor Day weekend, temperatures will continue to be warm for the next several days. A ridge of high pressure is persisting over the West, causing for this almost week long heat wave for our region.

Most heat alerts that have been in effect since last week expire at 8pm on Monday, with the exception of the interior valleys and mountains that will be under the Excessive Heat Warning for the next few days. For the time being, drink plenty of water, seek relief from the heat, and avoid participating in non-essential outdoor activities. Heat illness is a real possibility during these heat waves. There is a small chance of afternoon or evening thunderstorms in the Santa Barbara Mountains due to monsoonal moisture and instability.

As we look ahead, inland communities will be in the triple digits Tuesday and into the end of the week, where temperatures could hit 110 degrees. Lows will be in the 60s for those interior spots. Along the coast, there has been minimal cloud cover, causing temperatures to stay in the mid 70s and 80s. Lows will be in the upper 50s and 60s for coastal communities.