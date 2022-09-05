Hot Labor Day with several heat alerts remaining in effect

Labor day is off to a hot start coming off a hot weekend. Temperatures on the coast will be in the 80s to 90s, and inland in the 90s to 100s. Some interior areas could even top out at 115 degrees.

An excessive heat warning will expire at 8:00 pm Monday on Ventura County inland coast and in the Santa Ynez Valley, and 9:00 pm Wednesday in the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains, in the Cuyama Valley, and the interior of San Luis Obispo County. A heat advisory expires at 8:00 pm Monday in the inland Central Coast and South Coast.

Risk of both fire and heat-related illness is still high. Drink water, stay in air-conditioned areas, and protect yourself from the sun if outside.

High pressure is staying over Nevada, and onshore gradients are increasing, so the heat wave will back off very slowly in coastal areas. By The cooling trend is expected to continue Tuesday.

By Wednesday and Thursday, the high strengthens again and a northerly push will affect the Santa Ynez Range and South Coast. Temperatures will rise temporarily before cooling again Friday through the weekend.