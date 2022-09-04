Sunday Evening Forecast Sept 4th

After a very mild and nice Summer, the heat has found us just in time for Labor Day weekend. Strong high pressure and even a slight offshore flow show little signs of weakening, so hot temperatures will be the weather story for at least the next several days. Some clouds are drifting over the region and slight chances for tropical moisture can't be ruled out over the next few afternoons as well.Heat Warnings remain in play for all inland areas with Heat Advisories are in play for much of the coastline. The only area not under any official advisories or warnings is the immediate coastline of the Central Coast. That is a narrow band of space where some light sea breezes will make for a very nice day!

Looking ahead, for Labor day and likely a good chunk of next week, it will stay very hot. Again, some light sea breezes will help for places right on the sand hopefully by the late afternoon hours each day. More tropical moisture will stream up from remnants of tropical storm "Javier" which is expected to slowly move west and fall apart off Baja California. Officially for now, the warnings for heat will last through about Thursday, then high pressure will move and weaken. This will allow for a slight cooling trend along the coast and relief inland by next weekend. However, we will also need to keep a close eye on more tropical weather as our long range models see another storm to the south. What is expected to become hurricane "Kay" has the potential to hug the Mexican coastline and maybe make things very interesting sometime late next week. It's very early, but this needs to be monitored closely as tropical systems are notoriously unpredictable when they take unusual paths.