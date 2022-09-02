Happy HOT Labor Day Weekend

While onshore flow helped drop temperatures slightly on Friday, we are anticipating record breaking heat across the area this Labor Day weekend. The hottest days of this heat wave are expected to be Sunday and Monday, but temperatures are already well above normal for this time of year. This heat wave is here to stay and will stick around for about a week.

The combination of excessive heat, low humidity, and wind speeds picking up, fire danger is a real possibility during this time. Most of the region is under a heat alert through at least Monday due to the excessive heat that is expected this holiday weekend. This degree of heat is considered dangerous and can cause serious heat illness to occur. Avoid participating in any outdoor activities this weekend and drink plenty of water. Plan for the holiday weekend accordingly by either heading to the beach for heat relief, spending the day at the pool, or simply staying indoors.

While the Central Coast is enjoying the lingering cloud cover and highs in the 80s, the South Coast will have highs in the 90s this weekend without much of a marine layer. Interior spots will be in the 110s this weekend, with slight relief from the heat expected by the end of next week.