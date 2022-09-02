Blistering heat lingers from Friday through the Labor Day weekend

Temperatures are stepping back a tad, but staying 6 to 12 degrees above normal. The Central Coast will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, South Coast in the 80s, and inland in the 90s to triple digits.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for all areas, except for the Central Coast and Ventura County beaches. It expires at 8:00 pm Monday on the South Coast, 8:00 pm Tuesday in the Ventura and Santa Barbara County mountains, and and 9:00 pm Wednesday for the interior of SLO County and the Cuyama Valley.

An heat advisory is in effect for the Central and Ventura Coast for Saturday through Monday. Risk of heat-related illness is elevated. Stay hydrated, in air-conditioned areas, and check in on those who may be extra sensitive to the heat.

Fire risk is high with the heat and dry fuels. Relative humidity will sit around 8 to 20 percent each afternoon. There will be little overnight recovery. There is a minimal chance of thunderstorms popping up in the San Gabriel mountains and moving into the Ventura mountains on Sunday, also a hazard.

The heat will peak Sunday and slowly back off through next week. Temperatures are staying well above average for the long term.