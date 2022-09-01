Temperatures rise further Thursday with sweltering heat in the interior

Temperatures will continue heating up Thursday, sitting about 6 to 12 degrees above normal. The Central Coast is in the low 80s, South Coast in the upper 80s, and inland in the 90s to 100s.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for all areas except the Central Coast and Ventura County beaches until 8:00 pm Monday. An excessive heat watch is in effect for the Central and Ventura Coasts for Saturday through Monday. Risk of heat-related illness is elevated. Drink water, avoid strenuous activity outdoors, and check in on those who are sensitive to the heat.

Fire risk is also elevated with weak sundowner winds Thursday night. Relative humidity will sit around 8 to 20 percent and fuels will stay dry for several days.

A slight bump in onshore flow will halt or slow the warming trend Friday, but only briefly. The marine layer is still expected to be minimal if present at all.

The warmup continues over the holiday weekend. Sunday will be the warmest at 15 to 20 degrees above normal. Some relief will arrive Tuesday.