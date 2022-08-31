Excessive heat warning through Monday…

Temperatures will continue to warm up through the holiday weekend!

High pressure over Nevada will create dangerously hot conditions over much of the area. There is an excessive heat warning in place through Monday. Temperatures will generally run from 100 to 115 degrees. Drink plenty of water and go inside to cool off. Don’t get caught off guard!

Along with the warm weather, there may be some patchy fog up and down the coast Thursday morning. This will keep highs cooler right near the ocean. The fog should burn off relatively quickly.

Be sure to stay tuned to our newscasts over the next few days! We’ll let you know if any heat-related records are broken.