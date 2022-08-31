An extended heat wave sets in Wednesday with warnings issued

Temperatures are leaping up Wednesday, with the heat wave officially taking hold. The Central Coast will be in the mid 70s, South Coast in the 80s, and inland in the 90s to low 100s.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for all areas except the Central Coast and Ventura County beaches from 11:00 am Wednesday until 8:00 pm Monday. Risk of heat-related illness is elevated. Stay hydrated, take breaks if walking or working outside, and stay indoors if possible.

Fire risk is also elevated with weak sundowner winds Wednesday and Thursday nights. Relative humidity will lower across the board.

Temperatures warm further Thursday for some areas. The heating trend will pause briefly Friday with a bump in onshore flow.

Until Saturday, temperatures on the coast will be 80 to 95 degrees, and for valleys and mountains will be 95 to 110 degrees. Sunday and Monday, temperatures could be up to 5 degrees warmer than that.