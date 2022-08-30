Temperatures are warming Tuesday at the beginning of a major heat wave

Temperatures are rising again Tuesday. The coast will be in the 70s and inland in the 80s to 90s.

High pressure is drifting northward, further into California. Temperatures are heading above average and will continue to rise through at least Thursday before the warmup pauses briefly.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for all areas except the Central Coast and Ventura County beaches from Wednesday morning until Monday evening. Wednesday through Saturday, temperatures on the coast will be 80 to 95 degrees, and for valleys and mountains will be 95 to 110 degrees. Sunday and Monday, temperatures could be up to 5 degrees warmer than that.

Heat-related illness is a risk. During this time period, it is advised to wear light clothing, drink plenty of water, and avoid any strenuous activity outside.

Through midweek, onshore flow will weaken and there will be some offshore trends. The marine layer will be patchy at most.

With a little bump in onshore flow Friday, the warming trend will step back temporarily. However, it picks right back up on Sunday and Monday with possible record heat.