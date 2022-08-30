Heat wave begins Wednesday

Tuesday was slightly warmer than Monday, starting Wednesday temperatures will significantly increase. The stretch of hot days are powered by high pressure and only a minimal marine layer along the coast. Above normal, and perhaps record breaking numbers are expected by the end of the week and into the Labor Day weekend. The heat wave will last up to about a week.

Extreme heat can cause heat illness to occur, which is why an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for San Luis Obispo County, Santa Barbara County, and Ventura County, with the exception of the Central Coast and Ventura coastline. The Warning goes into effect on Wednesday at 11am and expires on Monday at 8pm. It is vital to take precaution to avoid heat illness. For the time being, make sure to avoid the outdoors as much as possible and to drink plenty of water throughout the day.

Interior communities will be in the 90s Wednesday before soaring well into the triple digits toward the end of the week and into the holiday weekend. While there will be less of a marine layer, gusty Sundowner winds are expected every night through Wednesday for Santa Barbara County. Coastal communities will be in the 70s and 80s Wednesday, with highs expected to be in the 90s by the end of the week. The combination of wind and high temperatures is creating elevated fire weather across the area through Monday.