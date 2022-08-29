Monday transitions back to warmer temperatures with a heat wave taking hold midweek

Monday is serving as a transition day. Temperatures will inch up a couple of degrees, keeping the coast in the upper 60s to mid 70s, and inland in the 80s.

High pressure is nudging in from the southeast. It will continue to approach our region until it will sit directly on top of Nevada by Wednesday. Temperatures will be 8 to 12 degrees above normal.

There is an excessive heat watch from Wednesday morning through Sunday night for all areas away from the Central Coast and Ventura County beach areas. Coastal areas will be 80 to 95 degrees. Valleys and mountains will be over 100 degrees. There is potential to break record highs and heat-related illness is a risk.

Through the next couple days, onshore flow will weaken and possibly turn offshore at times. The marine layer will pull way back with only some spotty clouds on the Central Coast.