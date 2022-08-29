Goodbye mild temperatures, hello heat wave

While temperatures were mild over the weekend, another warming trend began today. Onshore flow weakens and high pressure builds from the southeast, causing temperatures to soar by the middle of the week and into the weekend.

With this heat wave comes an Excessive Heat Watch throughout San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County, with the exception of the Central Coast, along with Ventura County, with the exception of the coast as well. This watch goes into effect Wednesday morning and extends through Sunday evening. Stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities, and stay cool.

Coastal communities will warm up as well, but the most significant spike in numbers will be in the interior spots and the valleys, with highs expected to be in the triple digits by midweek. Highs are in the 70s to begin the week for the Central Coast, but will be in the 80s by the end of the week. The South Coast will start off the week in the 80s, but will hit the 90s later this week.