Sunday Evening Forecast Aug 28th

Another beautiful day with plenty of marine layer fog to keep us mild and even cooler than normal for late August. Look for more patchy fog to push inland through the evening and in to early Monday. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 50's with a few areas lingering in the low 60's. For Monday, patchy fog will slowly recede to the coastline by Noon or early afternoon. Highs will be in the 60's and 70's near the coast. Inland areas should see mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80's and 90's.

Looking ahead, while Monday starts things off quietly the forecast get interesting as a heat wave is looming. Our weather computer models are all seeing high pressure building across the West Coast and a warming trend as we head toward September. However, there are a few quirks and twists that make the forecast less than a slam dunk. The marine layer will likely stay in play for the immediate coastline which will make some beaches the place to be for beating inland heat. Heat watches are in play for much of the region and could last through the Labor Day weekend! We also see a small chance for moderate north winds by mid week and this could further warm things up for places like the South Coast where those winds create offshore compressional heating. We will need to keep a very close eye on that for Wednesday and Thursday. Lastly, tropical moisture will likely spread north from Baja and maybe produce some sprinkles up through Southern California by Labor Day. Chances are slim as of now, but that could change.

It's been a very mild Summer and that's because we have had a very active onshore flow. Let's hope it returns after Labor Day and brings back our mild weather!