Saturday Evening Forecast Aug 27th

Another beautiful day with plenty of marine layer fog to keep us mild and even cooler than normal for late August. Look for more patchy fog to push inland through the evening and in to early Sunday. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 50's with a few areas lingering in the low 60's. For Sunday, patchy fog will slowly recede to the coastline by Noon or early afternoon. Highs will be in the 60's and 70's near the coast. Inland areas should see mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80's and 90's.

Looking ahead, we expect more of the same for early in the new work week and then things get interesting with regard to long range forecast. Our weather computer models are all seeing high pressure building across the West Coast and a warming trend as we head in to September. However, there are a few quirks and twists that make the forecast less than a slam dunk. An area of low pressure could slide far enough south by next weekend and that would cool the warming trend quickly. If that doesn't happen, the warming trend could last through Labor Day and even beyond. With all that said, expect warmer weather, especially inland at least through the work week. We'll need a little more time for more confidence as to what Mother Nature will deliver for the holiday weekend.