Temperatures will rapidly cool over the weekend

Temperatures are changing little Friday inland, but cooling a tad on the coast. The coast will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s, and inland in the 80s to 90s.

The marine layer will bookend the day on the coast, and may struggle to clear at all from some west-facing beaches. In the evening, a trough will start to swing through Northern California.

More troughs over the weekend will cool temperatures a few degrees each day, with Sunday expected to be the coolest of the next seven. The marine layer will deepen with increased onshore flow.

Next week, high pressure will build up from the southeast with temperatures increasing each day through midweek. By Wednesday, most areas will be back above average.