A brief but significantly cooler weekend

A significant cooling trend is headed our way as we look ahead to the weekend. Temperatures are near normal on Friday and Saturday, but we will see some below average temperatures for this time of year. The cooler weekend is due to a low pressure system and increased onshore flow, providing relief from the heat.

Coastal communities will enjoy cooler temperatures as well, with highs in the 60s and 70s, along with lows in the 50s. Temperatures are not cold, they are simply milder than what they have been. Inland communities will enjoy highs in the 80s this weekend, which is a significant break from the triple digits and heat advisories they dealt with this week. Lows will be in the 50s.

A Beach Hazard Statement goes into effect Saturday morning and is in place until Sunday afternoon for Ventura County’s beaches. The beaches have been deemed dangerous due to rip currents and elevated surf of three to six feet that is expected in the area. To ensure your safety, it is best to avoid swimming, surfing, or visiting those beaches this weekend.

The cooling is short lived, because a warming trend is expected to start Monday. Temperatures will significantly warm up by the middle of next week.