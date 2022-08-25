Below normal temperatures for late August

While another warming trend is headed our way at the beginning of next week, temperatures are mild and generally comfortable for the time being. Temperatures are near normal for most the region, with some spots even seeing below average numbers for this time of year.

Inland communities are enjoying a break from the triple digits, with highs expected to be in the 90s on Thursday. Temperatures are even dropping to the mid 80s, with further cooling on deck this weekend for those interior spots.

Temperatures are mild along the coast, with low clouds and fog expected to make its way to the Central and South Coast during the overnight hours. Coastal communities will wake up to a marine layer, along with some lingering cloud cover. Highs will be in the 70s on Thursday and Friday, before cooling down some more Saturday and Sunday.