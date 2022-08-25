Skip to Content
An uneventful Thursday for weather, but a cooldown is coming

Temperatures are close to normal Thursday. The coast will be in the 70s, and inland in the 80s to 90s.

It will be a foggy start for both the Central and South Coasts. Eventually, skies will clear out for a sunnier day, but the fog will move back in overnight.

Friday will see little change. By Friday night, a trough will swing through the region, which will cool temperatures each day over the weekend.

Sunday is expected to be the coolest at 6 to 12 degrees below normal. Increased onshore flow will deepen the marine layer.

High pressure will build up from the southeast starting Monday. Temperatures will bump up a few degrees each day through midweek.

