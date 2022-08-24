Pleasant weather will continue through Friday with temperatures cooling this weekend.

Overall, temperatures have come down a couple degrees in most locations Wednesday afternoon. It’s still hot in the inland areas with highs peaking in the mid to upper 90s. A slow cooling trend will continue through Friday evening.

On Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will cool off more as an upper level trough approaches the Pacific Northwest. Some spots this weekend may even see below normal temperatures, however it will still feel like summer.

High pressure will build early next week, and highs will increase as a result. If you are outside where temperatures are warmer, make sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated!