Published 8:28 am

Slight temperature decline

Relief from the heat finally arrives on Wednesday for the majority of the area, with most spots cooling down by at least a few degrees. Mild temperatures are expected for the rest of the week beginning on Wednesday. Most of the region will return to near normal temperatures for this time of year, while some spots along the Central Coast will dip to below average numbers. 

Inland spots are dropping below triple digits starting Wednesday, with highs expected to be in the mid 90s for a few days before gradually decreasing to the mid 80s for the remainder of the week.

Coastal spots have the presence of a marine layer, along with low clouds and fog that appear during the overnight hours and linger into the morning as well. On shore flow returns, cooling temperatures along the coast as well, with highs expected to be in the 70s and some areas dropping to the 60s.

There is another warm up heading our way next week. 

Christa Kurkjian

