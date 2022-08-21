Sunday Evening Forecast August 21st

Beautiful onshore flow weather with mild temperatures along the coast and seasonal warmer readings farther inland. We don't expect any big shocks to our weather forecast and there are no official watches or warnings posted at this time. So, for the overnight, look for mostly clear skies early with fog developing and pushing inland late. Overnight lows will be in the 50's and 60's. For Sunday, patchy morning clouds are expected to burn off by mid day with beach temperatures in the 60's and 70's. Inland areas will see very little if any marine layer clouds and afternoon temperatures will be in the 80's and 90's.

Looking ahead, a steady onshore flow is expected to keep the coastal areas on the mild side with the usual night and morning fog routine. Better clearing is possible early in the week and again toward next weekend. Temperatures will hover at or near normal all week. Monsoon moisture continues to be very heavy just to our southeast. Monsoon always need to be watched daily for changes in where the moisture will stretch to. Heat will spike briefly on Monday and Tuesday for inland areas and then cool by mid week with p[lenty of sunshine expected right through the last weekend of August!