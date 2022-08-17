Wednesday August 17th

Summer means a mix of coastal comfort and inland heat and today is living up to that reputation!. Many areas topped out above 100-degrees today and a heat advisory is in effect for inland areas of San Luis Obispo County. The alert should drop off through the evening and could easily be put back in. to play as we head in to and through Thursday. Coastal areas will once again be very popular with patchy morning fog giving way to breezy sunshine and highs mostly in the 70's.

Looking ahead, high pressure will continue to hold firm through tomorrow before shifting south. Another area of high pressure will develop to our west, but the position will actually help to increase the sea breeze and bring some cooling to our inland areas by the weekend. We do not see any wind issues and heat advisories should drop off completely by the weekend at the latest. By early next week, another ridge of high pressure will build over the west and with that, temperatures will creep upward once again. Hopefully the next war up will stay within reason and we of course, will keep a close eye on things!