Sunday Evening Forecast August 14th

Steady onshore winds and marine layer made for another picture perfect day. We expect more of the same as we start to head in to the second half of August. Look for more fog for the overnight and in to early Monday. Lows will be mostly in the 50's and 60's. Patchy fog in the morning for the coast should give way to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60's and 70's for the coast with very warm and even hot temperatures farther inland. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for areas just to our east. If those watches become active in our interior areas, we will let you know.

Looking ahead, the large area of high pressure to our east which drives our Summer weather pattern, is building toward the west. This means the onshore flow will weaken through about mid week and allow for our inland areas to continue to be on the hot side! The coast will continue to see very mild to warm weather with the usual pattern of late night and early morning patchy fog. Weakening high pressure by about next Friday will lead to a stronger onshore flow and some much needed heat relief for our inland areas. Monsoonal moisture will continue to stay mainly well to our east. However, that can change with the threat varying day to day which means we will keep a close eye on it!