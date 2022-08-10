Warm Wednesday continues a quiet weather week

There is, once again, little change in temperature Wednesday, making for a typical summer day. The coast will hit the 70s to low 80s and inland in the 80s to 90s.

Weak onshore flow will bring some patchy marine layer to the Central Coast to start the day, but it will clear quickly. High pressure will be stubbornly centered around Colorado.

By Thursday, temperatures will warm slightly with some interior areas pushing into the low 100s. The region will stay about 3 to 6 degrees above normal through the weekend.

Monsoon moisture is expected to stay mostly east of LA, but there is about a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the LA mountains and Antelope Valley.