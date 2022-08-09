A warm and quiet Tuesday on tap

Temperatures are changing little across the region Tuesday. The coast will be in the 70s to low 80s. Inland will be in the 80s to 90s once again.

Conditions, likewise, are very similar to Monday. The Central Coast will wake up to a little marine layer, which will clear quickly. There may be a few scattered mid-level clouds, especially over Ventura County.

Wednesday will stay dry, sunny, and warm with temperatures near normal. By Thursday, warming will start up again and last into the weekend.

Monsoon activity at the end of the week is expected to stay to the east of LA because high pressure will be centered further east.