Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
New
Published 5:05 am

A dry and warm Monday sets up a benign weather week

Temperatures Monday are cooling a tad on the South Coast, but staying similar elsewhere. The coast will be in the 70s to low 80s and inland in the 80s to 90s.

Under southwesterly flow, the region is dry and sunny. High pressure is sitting directly over California and low pressure way to the east of Northern California.

There will be slight cooling on Tuesday. By midweek, temperatures will be near average. At the end of the week, temperatures will slowly warm into the weekend with some offshore flow from the north.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Anikka Abbott

Anikka Abbott is a weather anchor and reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Anikka, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content