A dry and warm Monday sets up a benign weather week

Temperatures Monday are cooling a tad on the South Coast, but staying similar elsewhere. The coast will be in the 70s to low 80s and inland in the 80s to 90s.

Under southwesterly flow, the region is dry and sunny. High pressure is sitting directly over California and low pressure way to the east of Northern California.

There will be slight cooling on Tuesday. By midweek, temperatures will be near average. At the end of the week, temperatures will slowly warm into the weekend with some offshore flow from the north.