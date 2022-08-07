Sunday Evening Forecast August 7th

Another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and very warm temperatures for our inland areas. Coastal onshore flow breezes and patchy fog helped to make for another awesome beach day. More isolated northerly winds have prompted the National Weather Service to issue another Wind Advisory for the Gaviota portion of the South Coast. Winds could gust to above 40-mph and will hopefully weaken as we head in to early Monday!

Looking ahead, more great weather is expected as high pressure to our east does battle with low pressure to our west. The net result of the two competing air masses is a mild onshore flow. This means warm to hot inland and mild for the beaches along with late night and early morning fog. High pressure will gradually build farther west and this will bring some warming later in the upcoming work week, but no big changes are expected. The only thing worth careful monitoring will be the ebb and flow of the Monsoon threat. We could see some very slight chances for rain and or thunder next week with most of the potential moisture staying in its usual place which is south and east of us. Of course, Monsoon can be very tricky and that is what warrants always keeping a close eye on it.