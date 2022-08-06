Saturday Evening Forecast August 6th

Beautiful sun splashed weather continues to bless our region. Monsoon clouds have retreated east and aside from patchy coastal fog, we just keep sticking to the same weather story! Look for more patchy fog along the coast with the exception of the western edge of the Santa Barbara South Coast near Gaviota where a Wind Advisory is in effect for northerly winds. The wind will be from the north which dries things out and can be very gusty below canyons and foothills. The advisory is expected to last through very early Sunday. Temperatures for Sunday will likely mirror what we have been seeing with mild 60's and 70's for the beaches and 80's and 90's farther inland.

Looking ahead, more great weather is expected as high pressure to our east does battle with low pressure to our west. The net result of the two competing air masses is mild onshore flow. This means warm to hot inland and mild for the beaches along with the late night and early morning fog. High pressure will gradually move farther west and this will bring some warming later in the upcoming work week, but no big changes are expected. The only thing worth careful monitoring will be the ebb and flow of the Monsoon threat. We could see some very slight chances for rain and or thunder next week with most of the potential moisture staying in its usual place which is south and east of us. Of course, Monsoon can be very tricky and that is what warrants always keeping a close eye on it.