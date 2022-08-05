A muggy Friday with drier air moving in on the weekend

Temperatures are changing little around the region Friday. The coast will be in the 70s and inland in the 80s to low 90s.

With continued monsoon activity to the east, the marine layer will be disrupted by debris clouds. Conditions will be muggy. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms in northern Ventura and LA Counties.

Over the weekend, the air will dry out with a switch to southwesterly flow. Temperatures may warm a tad away from the beach.

The marine layer will fill in better, but will still be shallow. Sundowner winds will pick up each night on the South Coast.

By next week, high pressure returns to the Four Corners and more monsoon moisture could pop up over LA County.