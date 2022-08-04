Muggy weather returns Thursday and Friday

Temperatures Thursday are cooling a tad on the coast, but are seeing more relief from the heat in the interior. The coast will be in the 70s to low 80s, and the interior in the 80s to 90s, losing Wednesday's triple digits.

The marine layer will be shallow, and more debris clouds may start to enter the picture throughout the day. As they do, conditions may start to feel more muggy. The interior of LA and Ventura Counties have a chance of some monsoon moisture.

The mid-level clouds will disrupt the marine layer Friday. However, southwest flow will restablish over the weekend and the marine layer will have better coverage again.

LA County has a decent shot as some precipitation early next week, but right now it's looking chances are minimal for our region.