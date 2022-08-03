The coast remains pleasant, while the interior sees triple digit temperatures Wednesday

The coast will feel little change Wednesday, but the interior will warm further. The coast will stay in the 70s to low 80s with inland areas ranging from the 80s to the low 100s.

There is less humidity with fewer upper-level clouds. A shallow marine layer will eventually clear to sunnier skies. Gradually, southwesterly flow will move more southeasterly.

A beach hazards statement expires at 5:00 pm Wednesday on the Ventura County coast. Surf will be elevated and rip currents will be stronger than normal.

Our monsoon window starts to open on Thursday and will stay open into the weekend. Interior areas have a small chance of moisture, but most chances remain to the east of our region. The marine layer may be patchier during this time.