Monsoon chances linger, but diminish in SW California Monday

Temperatures are changing very little Monday with most areas a couple degrees above average. The coast will be in the 70s and inland in the 80s to 90s.

Monsoon moisture is moving east, so our air will dry out a little more, making conditions less muggy. Increasing onshore flow will gradually deepen the marine layer through midweek.

Thursday through Sunday, flow switches southeasterly once again, bringing with it another chance of monsoon weather. The timing of this event and exact trajectory is still on the iffy side, but chances are good so far in LA County.

With possible monsoon activity and warmer ocean temperatures, the marine layer should lessen and become quite patchy.