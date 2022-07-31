Sunday Evening Forecast July 31st

Summer is in full swing and that means in addition to inland warmth and mild coastal fog, the Monsoon is rearing its head. Slight chances for thunderstorms will stay in play through this evening with an official Flood Watch for portions of Ventura County. Monsoon flow is always tricky to monitor and has the potential to produce very heavy downpours and dangerous lightning. We are keeping a very close eye on it and will update forecast frequently if needed. Otherwise, just look for more patchy fog along the coast with mostly seasonal overnight lows in the 50's and 60's.

For Monday, patchy fog will slowly give way to mostly sunny skies with inland areas getting very warm once again. Beaches will stay on the cool to mild side with highs in the 60's and 70's. Once again, Monsoon moisture will flirt with us as it streams up from the south. Best chance for any rain or thunder will be to our east and south, but this will need to be watched closely all day and in to the evening.

Looking ahead, we expect to see the monsoon flow start to pull back more toward our east and south through early next week. Patchy overnight and early morning fog will dominate our coastal areas with cool to mild afternoon highs expected. Inland areas will stay seasonal with slight warming through next week. Two tropical systems are currently drifting north out in the Pacific. Georgette, a tropical storm and Frank, a hurricane, will push south swell on to our beaches by Monday. But as they continue to move north, more tropical clouds and possibly some rain chances could come in to play late next week! Stay tuned as we watch this unusual tropical weather move our way!