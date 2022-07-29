Muggy and warm conditions heading into the weekend

Temperatures Friday are still increasing a tad on the coast, but the interior may cool off by a couple of degrees. The coast will mostly be in the 70s and inland in the 80s to 90s.

High pressure is centered around Northern California, extending northward. Monsoonal moisture is to the east of our region. Consequently, our conditions will be warm and muggy with some debris clouds.

Over the weekend, easterly flow will bring more monsoon activity to the Southwest US. Some rain could edge into eastern Ventura County, but is unlikely to move further west.

Next week, conditions will gradually dry out and temperatures will level out near normal.