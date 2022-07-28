Mid-level clouds disrupt the marine layer Thursday

Temperatures are increasing a tad Thursday. The coast will be mild in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Inland will be warm in the 80s to 90s.

High pressure is building from Northern California into the Pacific Northwest, and our temperatures will follow with a gradual increase through the weekend. With less onshore flow, the marine layer will start to clear faster and better. Some debris clouds will disrupt the marine layer as well.

Over the weekend, easterly flow will take over and set up a monsoon pattern. It looks like most moisture will pass through LA and further east. Our region may see some convective debris clouds. Temperatures may feel warmer because of higher humidity.