Mild weather conditions persist Wednesday

Temperatures are staying fairly stagnant for the coast Wednesday, but some inland areas will begin a warmup. The coast will be in the upper 60s to 70s. Inland will be in the 80s to 90s.

High pressure is starting to nudge westward, eventually winding up in Northern California by Thursday. Temperatures will increase very slowly through the weekend.

Onshore flow will decrease through the end of the work week, which will squish the marine layer back a little more each day. Over the weekend, we may see debris clouds with more easterly flow, however. Right now, it's looking like chances of monsoonal moisture will stay in LA County and to the east.