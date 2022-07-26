Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 4:59 am

June-like conditions for the last Tuesday in July

Temperatures Tuesday are changing little, and if anything, cooling a tad more. The region will be slightly below average. The coast will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, and inland in the 80s.

Our area is still smack in-between a high to the northeast and a low to the southwest. Onshore flow is moderate to strong, presenting a stubborn marine layer. West-facing beaches may struggle to clear at all.

By Wednesday, the high will scoot more into Nevada, and by Thursday, more into Northern California. Onshore flow will decrease, pushing back the marine layer.

Temperatures at the end of the work week will warm by a couple of degrees, and then level out for the weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Anikka Abbott

Anikka Abbott is a weather anchor and reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Anikka, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content