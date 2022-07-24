Sunday Evening Forecast July 24th

Another beautiful day with mostly seasonal weather which means very warm inland and mild along the coast. Look for mostly light winds, but we could see some locally strong gusts from the north in and around the Gaviota Coast. There is no official Advisory, but that could change as we head through the evening and in to early Monday. Fog will encroach across most coastal plains and maybe even reach in to some of valleys. Overnight lows will be in the 50's and 60's for most areas. For Monday, early morning clouds should pull back to the coastline by mid day. Afternoon highs will be 60's and 70's near the coast. Inland areas will be warm, but only in to the 80's and low 90's which is much better than the last few days.

Looking ahead, mostly quiet and seasonal weather is expected next week. This means more beach fog the late night and early morning hours. The onshore flow will also help to keep inland areas on the mild side with warm, but not excessively hot temperatures expected. Some warming is expected by late in the work week as high pressure builds and this will continue in to next weekend. The only wild card in the weather story is the potential for Monsoon moisture. We do see some chances for Southern California and that means we'll need to keep a close eye on that just in case some moisture makes it this far north.