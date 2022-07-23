Saturday Evening Forecast July 23rd

Our latest heat wave continues to keep our inland areas a little on the uncomfortable hot side. Meanwhile the coast gets the distinction of being the most desirable place to beat the heat. A little push of onshore or northerly wind is expected through the evening and a Wind Advisory is ion effect for the Gaviota Coast through early Saturday. Look for overnight lows to dip in to the 50's for most areas. Patchy fog could push to lower valleys with most inland areas staying clear through the night. Highs on Saturday should range from the 60's and 70's near the coast to the 80's & 90's farther inland.

Looking ahead, a giant are of high pressure located to our east has been responsible for the latest heat wave. This body of air will slowly migrate east just enough through the weekend to help bring down temperatures inland. Coastal areas will see more fog and temperatures could actually dip slightly below normal with the fog lingering through the day. A decent surge of Monsoon moisture is being dragged up from the south and there is also a weak area of low pressure just off the West Coast. The two combined could help to produce a sprinkle or two over the next few days. The chance is very slight, but something we will need to keep an eye on. Much of next week looks awesome with just some warming late in the work week and toward the last weekend of July!