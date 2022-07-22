Temperatures expected to cool off in time for the weekend

Temperatures are finally cooling off slightly inland, bringing much needed relief to interior areas. Though, temperatures there will still be hot in the 90s to just over 100 degrees. The coast will be in the 70s up to 80s degrees.

High pressure centered around Arizona is weakening. An upper low in the Pacific Northwest will send a trough down the West Coast into Northern California, starting the cooldown. Winds will pick up a bit in the afternoon for the Santa Ynez Range.

The high will shift eastward Saturday and temperatures will continue decreasing until they level out around Sunday or Monday. The region will be near or slightly below normal.

Onshore flow will be moderate throughout the next 7 days as well, deepening the marine layer.