The interior is heating further, but the coast staying pleasant Thursday

Temperatures Thursday are again not budging much. The coast will stay in the 70s to low 80s. Interior areas may continue to heat by a degree or two into the 90s and low 100s.

A high surf advisory on the Ventura County coast will expire at 11:00 am. Surf will be elevated with waves up to 7 feet.

High pressure moved slightly southwest with its center around Arizona. It will eventually start to weaken as upper low pressure systems are moving through the Pacific Ocean to the Northwest.

By Friday, troughs will start moving into Northern California, which will cool our temperatures a tad. The marine layer will work its way deeper inland.

Conditions will continue to cool and the marine layer will continue to progress into the weekend, and then will level out early next week. The region will be near or slightly below average in temperature.