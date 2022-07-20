Another warm day on tap with extra cloud cover Wednesday

Temperatures Wednesday are changing little. The coast will be in the 70s to low 80s, and inland in the 90s to low 100s.

High pressure is staying in the Four Corners. The marine layer will start shallow and eventually clear to sunnier skies for coastal areas. There will be some additional mid and upper level clouds streaming across the region.

By Thursday, the marine layer will deepen a bit. The high will weaken as a series of lows travels through the Pacific Ocean towards Washington State. At the end of our work week, it will send a trough down the West Coast.

A high surf advisory expires at 11:00 am Thursday at Ventura County beaches. Breaking waves will be 4 to 8 feet.

Our temperatures will cool on Friday and Saturday, eventually reaching near or a few degrees below average. Temperatures and conditions will stay stagnant through early next week.