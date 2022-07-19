Drier conditions with warm temperatures expected Tuesday

Temperatures Tuesday are increasing slightly. The coast will be in the 70s to low 80s, and inland in the 90s up to 102 degrees.

A high surf advisory is in effect through Thursday morning on Ventura County beaches. Breaking waves will be 4 to 7 feet with dangerous rip currents.

Mid and upper level flow turns more southwesterly, and conditions will dry out to the east of the region where monsoonal moisture was present Monday. High pressure is building into California again.

The night to morning marine layer pattern will continue, though it will be shallow Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will likely level out Wednesday, with the exception of some interior areas.

By Thursday morning, the marine layer will deepen to lower valleys. Temperatures will cool slightly, and the cooldown is expected to last through the weekend. By Saturday, the region may be below average.