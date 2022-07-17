Sunday Evening Forecast July 17th

Another beautiful day with patchy fog along the coast and a decent heat wave for our inland areas. Mostly sunny skies will hold through the early evening before more fog drifts in off the ocean. The fog will thicken up in to the morning before retreating once again by Monday afternoon. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the 60's and 70's near the coast. Inland areas will be very warm and even hot with highs in the 90's to low 100's. Heat Advisories are in place for inland San Luis Obispo, Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties which will officially last through Sunday evening at, but may come back to some degree on Monday. Also keeping and eye our for a very slight chance for tropical Monsoon moisture drifting up from the south. Best chance for anything will be in the afternoon and in our interior regions.

Looking ahead, we will see some brief relief from the inland heat on Monday before temperatures slowly rise through the work week. Marine layer fog will keep things quiet for coastal areas through much of next week. High pressure will slowly weaken late next week which should bring more inland heat relief with most areas dipping below the century mark. The Monsoon flow will also continue through much of next week. Always fun and challenging to see where exactly the sub tropical moist flow of air will end up. For now, we should keep any threat for showers well out of our region, except for early in the week when it could be at its closest advance.