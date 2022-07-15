A warm weekend ahead for the coast, and a hot weekend inland

Temperatures Friday are inching up again. The coast will be in the 70s to low 80s. Inland will be up to the low 100s. It's possible a heat advisory may be triggered for interior areas later in the afternoon.

A high in the Four Corners is elongating westward towards California. Onshore flow is decreasing more, so the marine layer is more confined to coastal areas in the morning and will clear out quickly.

Temperatures will continue warming Saturday, but the interior will start to see a cooldown Sunday. The high will begin to weaken.

More cooling takes place for everyone Monday. Onshore flow will increase and bring back more of a marine layer influence. Sundowners may return by Tuesday or Wednesday night.