Thursday Evening Forecast July 14th

Beautiful once again with more very typical Summer weather for our region. Patchy fog along the coast did give way to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon along with nice mild temperatures. Inland areas were of course, much warmer with many areas in the 90's and even low 100's. We expect only slight day to day changes for the coastal areas which means more fog and mild temperatures for Friday. Inland areas will once again see more heat with many areas seeing afternoon highs soaring right back up in the 90's and even low 100's.

Looking ahead, our very typical Summer pattern doesn't see any real significant changes ahead. We should see some heat relief for Monday inland, but that is expected to be short lived as more heat returns later next week. Coastal areas will enjoy the benefit of the marine layer and its moderating affect on temperatures. This translates to many people heading to the beaches or at least hoping to! The only wild card is another Summer time companion for our region and that's the Monsoon flow. Monsoon means a change in the wind direction and it's associated with rain and or thunderstorms. Moisture is currently streaming up from the south east and could reach some of our eastern areas over the next several days. We always need to keep a close eye on this pattern as it can be unpredictable with quick changes to the forecast needed to keep ahead of any potential Monsoon moisture!