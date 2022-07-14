Summer-like conditions return with a heat wave

Temperatures are spiking in the interior, but warming slowly on the coast. Thursday's highs will be in the 70s for coastal areas and 80s up to 100 degrees inland.

The marine layer will be squished towards the coast with less onshore flow. High pressure is continuing to build, advancing the heat wave.

For Ventura County on the coast, a beach hazards statement will remain in place through midnight. There may be minor tidal overflow at high tide.

Temperatures will continue warming Friday and Saturday, which are expected to be the hottest days of the week. Warm overnight temperatures and low relative humidity will increase fire risk.

A cooling trend starts Sunday and lasts through at least midweek. High pressure will weaken as a low moves into the Pacific Northwest. More onshore flow will deepen the marine layer once again.