A warmup is beginning across the region Wednesday

Temperatures are at the beginning of a long warmup Wednesday. The coast will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Inland will be in the 80s to low 90s.

High pressure is expanding westward again into the Four Corners. Onshore flow will diminish slightly, so although the marine layer will still be present, it will not move as deep inland.

High pressure will continue building into Southern California Thursday and the marine layer will squish further. Temperatures will increase by 2 to 5 degrees in most areas but the interior of SLO County will see the most drastic warming at 10 to 15 degrees added. Likely, heat advisories will be triggered for the interior.

The two hottest days of the week will be Friday and Saturday, sitting about 8 to 12 degrees above normal. Fire danger will be elevated with warm overnight temperatures and dry conditions as well. The marine layer will somewhat limit the heat wave on the coast.

The high will weaken Sunday and Monday, cooling temperatures by a few degrees each day and bringing much-needed relief from the heat.